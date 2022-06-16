Court Watching: Beach bound over on charges he drove off in pizza delivery truck

Devin Michael Beach, 25, of Sumpter Township was bound over to circuit court by 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley on May 11 following a live preliminary exam.

He was arraigned on May 25 at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit and his final conference set for July 13 before Judge Noah Hood.

Beach was charged with unlawful driving away of an auto, receiving and concealing stolen property ($1,000 to $20,000), two larceny charges ($200 to $1,000 each), one assault and battery, one domestic violence, and one reckless driving on Feb. 15 in Sumpter Township. A warrant had been entered into LEIN for his arrest and he was brought to the district court from the Wayne County Jail.

The first witness in the preliminary exam was the mother of two of his children, who said she and Beach have had an on-and-off relationship for two years. She said on Feb. 15 she was delivering pizza for Red Rooster restaurant at the corner of Willis and Rawsonville Road. She said at about 7 p.m. she was called to deliver to a home on Bemis Road, Sumpter Township. The home had a long driveway to an old farmhouse and the customer was waiting at the Bemis end of the driveway and said he needed gas.

She testified she had two gallons of gas in the back of the truck she was driving and went to get it. She said it was her mother’s 2007 Chevy Silverado with four doors. She said while she was in back, somebody jumped in the driver’s seat and drove off. It was Beach. She said she had jumped in the bed of the truck and was hanging on as he drove.

She began crying as she described how he “flicked me off” as she called for him to stop. She said she loves him. She testified he drove to a cemetery and parked. She said she got in the truck and tried to get the keys out of the ignition and he took off on foot with her two phones.

Sumpter Police Det./Lt. John Toth testified briefly.

Defense attorney James O’Donnell said the second charge should be dropped because he was not receiving a stolen vehicle. He knew who it belonged to and he had driven it before. Judge Oakley said he liked that argument and dismissed count 2 but bound him over on the other six charges.

Prosecutor Sona Movsisyan pointed out he had several pending cases.

Beach did not appear for his Feb. 2 remote pretrial before Judge Martin on a Michigan State Police charge of operating with a blood alcohol content of .17 or more and operating while intoxicated on June 28, 2020. The prosecutor pointed out this was sixth or seventh time Beach failed to appear on a charge in his several cases. Judge Martin signed a bench warrant for his arrest. He had been free on $1,000 personal bond.

On April 21, he was in custody and Magistrate Al Hindman presided at the bench warrant video arraignment on the Feb. 15, 2022 and June 28, 2020 charges. Bond was set at $5,000/10% on each case and the probable cause conference set for May 4.

On May 4, the live preliminary exam was set for May 11 on the Feb. 15 incident on Bemis Road. A second new felony file that occurred on Aug. 14, 2021 had its probable cause conference also on May 11. He was charged with fleeing police in a vehicle and driving while license suspended. On May 11 his live exam for that was set for June 15.

In the misdemeanor file, he pled guilty to operating while intoxicated on June 28, 2020 in Van Buren Township and the second charge was dismissed. Judge Oakley said the probation department had to do a substance abuse screening before he could sentence him, so he was to have Beach brought early from the Wayne County Jail on May 11 before his other cases so he could tend to that. Beach was sentenced to time-served for that since he had been in jail about a month at that point.

Lionel Lamont Vincent

Lionel Lamont Vincent, 48, of Pontiac was before Judge Green on May 18 via zoom from the Michigan Reformatory in Ionia, where he is on parole hold, for his probable cause conference on two charges of murder in Van Buren Township on July 25, 2021. His live exam was set for June 15 and he is to be brought from Ionia by the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Ariyah Kela Bennett

Ariyah Kela Bennett, 26, of Ypsilanti is facing six charges after her arrest following a melee on April 26 at the Shell gas station at the corner of Belleville Road and the South I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township.

On May 11, 34th District Court Judge Brian A. Oakley adjourned her probable cause conference until June 1 because her appointed attorney James Parker of Neighborhood Defender Service said he needed the videos being used as evidence.

On June 1, her live preliminary exam was set for 11:30 a.m. on July 20.

She is free on $10,000 personal recognizance bond and was warned to have no contact with those involved in the incident.

The charges are: malicious destruction of personal property from $1,000 to $20,000; two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault); malicious destruction of personal property, from $200 to $1,000; reckless driving; and assault or assault and battery.

The surveillance video of the incident is being shown on YouTube. Two females reportedly were meeting to trade clothing when a wild altercation erupted and the defendant crashed her car, which carried an infant in the back seat, into a person, several cars and gas station property before grabbing a baseball bat and breaking out a back window of a car.

Dustin Lee Bolander

Dustin Lee Bolander, 25, of Van Buren Township was scheduled on Sept. 29 for his probable cause conference from the Wayne County Jail. He is charged with aggravated stalking and domestic violence on Oct. 18, 2020 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $10,000. He was allowed to resume the tether order from 33rd District Court.

Bolander was in the Wayne County Jail because of charges at 33rd District Court of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder on April 2, the third such charge in that court’s venue.

His live preliminary exam at 34th District Court was set for Dec. 22 at which time he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Dec. 29 arraignment on the information. That was reset to Jan. 13 and then reset by the court to Jan. 27. A calendar conference was set for March 2 and then adjourned until March 29. On that date he pled guilty to aggravated stalking and the domestic violence charge was dismissed. Sentencing was set for April 18 and then adjourned to May 16 and then to May 26. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Morrow sentenced him to 12 months in the Wayne County Jail starting May 26 and credited him with 247 days of time served. He also was sentenced to five years of probation starting May 26.

Larohn Rashad Moore

Larohn Rashad Moore, 20, of Ypsilanti, had his live preliminary exam set for Dec. 15 on charges of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful driving away of an auto on Jan. 6, 2021 in Van Buren Township. The day before the exam, the complaining witness called the court and said she had surgery, was still in the hospital, and wouldn’t be able to testify. Judge Martin adjourned the live preliminary exam until Feb. 2.

On Feb. 2, the first charge was reduced to a lesser charge and he pled guilty and was fined $845. The second charge was dismissed on a motion of the prosecuting attorney.

Wendell Lee Maddox, III

Wendell Lee Maddox, III, 22, of Sumpter Township was present for his probable cause conference on Sept. 29 and his live preliminary exam on Nov. 10 on charges of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder and aggravated assault on June 23 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $5,000/10% and it was posted.

Before the live exam started on Nov. 10, Maddox said he wished to waive his exam and Judge Martin bound the case over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Nov. 24, which was reset by the court to Dec. 17. A calendar conference was set for Jan. 7 and a final conference for March 3, changed to April 14 and then moved to May 5 by the court.

On May 5, his pretrial was set for May 31 and a jury trial for July 25.

Norman Avery

Verdell James Jackson

Charles Jamail Snell

Co-defendants Norman Avery, 63; Verdell James Jackson, 55; and Charles Jamail Snell, 39, all of Detroit, had their probable cause conferences adjourned to Oct. 13. Avery was not present for the court session on Sept. 29, and so was yet to be arraigned. The defense attorney for Snell asked Judge Martin to dismiss the charges since paper discovery is yet to be provided. Judge Martin rejected the motion and adjourned the probable cause conference.

They are charged by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with a variety of the following charges that include identity theft, uttering and publishing, forging of driver’s licenses to commit crimes, and receiving and concealing stolen property on March 14, 2018.

On Oct. 13 the prosecutor made a motion to dismiss the charges and Judge Oakley approved the motion. Avery still was not present for the proceedings.

Amy Dawn Gilliam

Amy Dawn Gilliam, 45, of Sumpter Township was present for her probable cause conference from the Wayne County Jail on Sept. 29. She was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Feb. 17, 2021 in Sumpter Township. Her personal bond had been set at $10,000 and release only with a tether.

Gilliam’s preliminary exam was set for Nov. 10 and then adjourned until Jan. 26. On Jan. 26, a plea hearing was held before Judge Martin and the original charge of assault with intent to do great physical harm less than murder was dismissed and Gilliam pled guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault. She also pled guilty to domestic violence. A fine of $645 was assessed and an order of probation generated.

The sentence included psychiatric treatment and counseling, cannot return to a home in the 45000 block of Harris Rd., shall not purchase/possess/consume alcoholic beverages or controlled or mood-altering substances without the judge’s approval, and random tests as directed by the probation department.