Council OKs medical marijuana question for ballot

The Belleville City Council on Monday, Aug. 15, voted unanimously to place a medical marijuana question on the Nov. 8 ballot and sent the wording to the Wayne County Clerk’s office the next day.

City Manager/Police Chief David Robinson said the ballot language has to be less than 100 words and so they worked with legal counsel to get it prepared.

This is in response to petitions that were circulated in the city and presented which require the question to be put on the ballot.

Chief Robinson explained that should this pass, what is does is take the ordinance out of the charter that was put into the charter in 2020 after a similar election.

“I don’t think an ordinance should be part of the charter … and this amendment takes out 11 pages of ordinance,” he explained.

He said the petition asked that the city allow medical marijuana sales at two of those facilities and also reduces the number of licenses.

Mayor Kerreen Conley said this would allow medical marijuana sales only within that district already outlined. It converts two retailer licenses to go to medical marijuana. She said it most likely would be the same individual, but it will have an application process.

“Are we writing this for an individual?” Mayor Conley asked and Chief Robinson replied that you already have to be a retail license holder to apply.

“Nobody knew what was being put on the ballot [in 2020],” said Mayor Conley. “Nobody knew anything about it.”

Mayor Pro Tem Ken Voigt said the city will lose $62,000 in fees when this passes.

Councilman Steve Jones estimated $22,000. Jones, former chairman of the planning commission, said it will be in the same zoning district as before. He said the city opted out of medical marijuana and it had to make a zoning distinction.

Mayor Pro Tem Voigt asked if the zoning ordinance will need to be updated after the vote and Jones said it was updated two years ago and he doesn’t know about whether another update is needed.

Voigt said the council will have to look into this.

“I like getting the ordinance out of the charter,” he said. “I don’t think the charter is a place for ordinances … Nobody knew it could be done.” He said the change would restrict competition, which might be a good thing for the city.

Jones said he didn’t know what control the city had over the ballot question and Robinson said it had zero control.

Voigt asked if the city would lose $62,000 with the changes and Robinson questioned that since there is high sales tax over the two medical marijuana licenses.

Voigt said under the current ordinance the city could have four consumption facilities, which is a like a marijuana bar, and if attached to a dispensary can be open to 2 a.m.

Robinson said now the city will be able to construct its own ordinances and will have power over the ordinances which it didn’t before.

“We have no choice but to approve this,” Voigt said of the ballot language and made the motion to approve, which was seconded by Councilwoman Amy Henry and passed unanimously. Councilwoman Kelly Bates was absent.

In other business in the Aug. 15, 33-minute meeting, the council:

• Approved the special event application for Harvest Fest, including a tractor parade, as sponsored by the Belleville Area District Library and the Central Business Community from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the library and Fourth Street Place. The event will include crafts and activities, including butter churning, soap carving, corn shelling, nickel dig, sidewalk chalk drawing, pumpkin painting, along with harvest market and food vendor;

• Approved a special event application for Monster Mutt Walk from noon to 2 p.m., Oct. 15, on the Fourth Street Place. This is a Booville event with costume judging and a short dog parade on the sidewalks;

• Approved a special event application for Halloween Downtown sponsored by the CBC at the Fourth Street Square and Fourth Street Place, with Main Street closed for the event at the recommendation of Chief Robinson. It will be on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. with costume contest with prizes and food trucks. From 1,000 to 2,000 people are expected for the downtown trick or treating;

• Approved a special event application for free Photos with Santa from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 18 at the Belleville Area District Library. Sponsored by the CBC with the photographer and Girl Scouts compensated for goods and services.

• Approved a resolution supporting a request for American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) funding for $8 million in upgrades to Downriver Utility Wastewater Authority upgrades. DUWA handles all the city’s sewage, along with 12 other communities, and each community is expected to make an individual request for ARPA funding for DUWA. DPW Director Rick Rutherford said with the $8 million replacement of the nearly 25-year-old ultraviolet disinfection system, DUWA also has a final payment due to Wayne County of $3.5 million in 2023 which will put pressure on sewer rate charges; and

• Approved accounts payable of $243,420.66 and the following departmental purchases in excess of $500: to Blue Ribbon Contracting, $9,241.50 for a water main break on South Biggs, DPW; to ESO, $2,502.40, for software for Fire, EMS, and state reporting, Fire Dept.; to Osborne Concrete, $764 for replacement of roadway after water main break, DPW; and to TNT Tree Service, $1,100 for removal of three dead trees in roadway and $1,425 for cutting of dead tree near roadway, DPW.

Proposed Amendment to the Charter of the City of Belleville by adding Section 19.16 and repealing Sections 19.3-19.5 regarding marihuana

The proposed amendment would, among other things:

• Add a section 19.16 allowing for up to two (2) marihuana retailers, one (1) marihuana processor, five (5) class C marihuana growers, two (2) medical marihuana provisioning centers and two (2) designated consumption marihuana establishments in the City;

• Repeal sections 19.3-19.5 of the Charter and authorize the city to enact related police power and zoning regulations, except those that are unduly burdensome or unreasonably impracticable or that conflict with the Charter; and

• Repeal any city ordinances or regulations that conflict with this Charter.

Shall the City Charter be so amended?

Yes ___

No ___