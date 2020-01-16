Council invites public to Meet & Greet city manager candidates

A special Meet and Greet session with candidates for the position of Belleville City Manager will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at the Moving the Mitten office at 337 Main Street.

After that session, the city council will hold its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The plan is to hold a special council meeting on Feb. 4 to make the final selection.

The council selected four unnamed candidates at a recent meeting and sent out questionnaires for them to fill out. The council plans to interview candidates beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, in the council chambers. The public is welcome to attend all meetings.

The location of the Meet and Greet was announced at Monday’s regular meeting of the city council.

In other business at the one-hour-and- 10-minute meeting, the council:

• Approved the request of the Belleville Area Council for the Arts to use High Street between the Veterans Memorial and Church Street to host Music Lakeside at Horizon Park on Thursdays from 4 to 10 p.m. from June 25 through Aug. 20; and

• Approved accounts payable of $71,573.76 and the following purchases in excess of $500: to Blue Ribbon contracting, $7,976.25 for emergency repair to a sewer that broke under the road at 140 Madelon St. on Sept. 24 and 25; to Hennessey Engineers, $2,807 for watershed/storm; to State of Michigan, $2,000 for radio activation for eight radios for the fire department; to MISS DIG, $1,569.83 for membership fees; and to Washtenaw Area Mutual Aid Association, $1,000 for annual dues for the fire department.