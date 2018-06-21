Council for the Arts invites you to participate in its FISH project

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts invites the public to participate in the FISH Community Art Project. Artists of all ages are encouraged to paint a fish for a new sculpture at Horizon Park.

The painted fish will be assembled on re-rod and displayed to promote BACA’s Music Lakeside. Music programs are presented by BACA all summer on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m.

FISH Art Project Directions:

1. Pick up a wooden fish at The Belleville Area District Library.

2. Paint, stain, decoupage, add extra pieces. It must be sturdy to withstand weather. A varnish or clear spray is recommended. Please sign and date on back.

3. Return the decorated fish to the Belleville Area District Library by July 7.

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts will assemble the new sculpture and unveil it at a Music Lakeside performance in late July.

Summer performances start June 21, featuring Bugs Beddow and the Good Stuff.

cutline:

The Go Fish project committee for the Belleville Area Council for the Arts is made up of, from left, Lou Nyikon, Jean Morris, Thelma Griffin, and chairman Neil Griffin.