Council approves provision to help bar/restaurants

At the June 1 virtual Zoom meeting, the Belleville City Council unanimously passed the Belleville Cares for Business Provision, beginning June 2 through the end of the day on Oct. 31.

“As a direct result of the city council’s desire to assist local businesses recover from business losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants, pubs, and cafes may utilize the space adjacent to their restaurant, pub, or café which is located at Fourth Street Square, public parking near Fourth Street Square, or public parking near Horizon Park for outdoor café seating,” the provision said.

Other restaurants, pubs, and cafes that are not adjacent to Fourth Street Square or public parking near Horizon Park may also utilize the outdoor space adjacent to their restaurant that had been previously designated for other purposes.

The outdoor furnishings involved are also described in detail. A license provided by the City of Belleville shall permit the operation of an outdoor café. There is no fee to get this license under the Belleville Cares for Business Provision.

John Winter said Egan’s Pub will open at 12:01 a.m. Monday, June 8.

Mayor Kerreen Conley said a group from the city and business community put this provision together to help facilitate the reopening of the businesses.

“This will help us get back running … after the good news from the governor,” she said about reopening announcements.

“It is a really great group, which includes the Downtown Development Authority, Planning Commission, and Chamber,” she said. “A great group with a lot of focus on the restaurants.”

She said the next focus will be on retail and, “We’ll reach out on how we can help them… It’s nice to be a part of that.”

“As a business owner, this is very humbling,” Winter said. “I would like to keep it going until [Governor’s] Phase 6 … We’re ahead of other communities.”

Interim city manager Tracey Schultz Kobylarz said this provision is not changing anything in the ordinance, “only loosening some of the steps.”

Councilman Tom Fielder said the Central Business Community has not been able to talk to downtown businesses as a group and, “We’d like feedback on our many projects … and get even more downtown businesses to comment on what they would like us to do.”

In other business at the one-hour-and-18-minute meeting, the council:

• Approved the 2020-21 general fund budget of $2,214,886 and 12 other funds;

• Approved millage of 16.3746 with the Headlee rollback;

• Approved levying two mills for the Public Safety Special Assessment;

• Approved a recommended fee schedule for 2020-21;

• Approved employee Blue Cross contracts effective July 1. There is a 4.8% increase, if all is the same. Mayor Kerreen Conley said the city is under the state’s hard-cap provision and so it will cost the same no matter what employees choose. Kenneth Hurtt of Blue Cross said he will meet with employees in whatever way is comfortable for them for a question-and-answer session;

• Approved going out for proposals for legal services, including municipal, labor and employment, and downriver sewer system expertise with a deadline of June 18. This is part of a review of contracted services. “This review is long overdue,” said Mayor Conley, “and we may not necessarily change”;

• Approved Mayor Conley’s appointment of Jennifer Winter to a vacant seat on the Downtown Development Authority;

• Approved accounts payable of $48,627.99 and the following departmental purchases in excess of $500: to Everbridge, $2,808 out of the police budget for a Nixle subscription; to ElectionSource, $2,245.50 from the clerk’s budget for testing for the March 10 election (a state reimbursable expense for the presidential primary); and to Superior Auto, $707.04 from the Streets budget for dump truck repair;

• Learned staff members will be reporting back to work in city hall on June 8, but city hall will not be open to the public until June 15. Each of the work spaces must be cleaned and sanitized, said city manager Kobylarz. The hours city hall will be open is yet to be determined, but will coincide with what Van Buren and Sumpter township are implementing;

• Heard Councilman Ken Voigt complain about the condition of the cemetery and its gate, condition of Main Street and the Belleville Bridge, sidewalk sinking in at Third and Main, damaged streetscape fence in front of Sam’s, streetscape damage between Shannon’s and State Farm, and landscape block askew on South Street. “It’s embarrassing,” Councilman Voigt said, adding he would like to be able to hang a banner across Main Street, which was discontinued about ten years ago because of OSHA concerns;

• Heard Mayor-Pro Tem Jesse Marcotte say the city should take care of its property next to city hall and he had concerns about the condition of the former Chesley Odom building on East Huron River Drive and Frank’s Diner on Sumpter Road. He also wanted an update on Doane’s Landing;

• Heard DPW Director Rick Rutherford say the broken cemetery gate has been turned over to the city’s insurance company and the gate company has been unable to work because of the pandemic. He said they had workers at the cemetery earlier that day and he’s been out there himself with a weed whip. OSHA said it is not safe to hang the banner from a ladder and they have no other equipment for that. Rutherford said he is working with the owner of Chesley Odom’s property and he has applied for a permit. Frank’s Diner is technically in Van Buren Township. “Because of the crisis, we are trying to play catch-up,” Rutherford said, adding the seasonable worker will help with the cemetery. Bids on Doane’s Landing restoration are due June 5;

• Heard Councilwoman Kelly Bates complain about the weeds and overgrowth of trees and shrubs at the cemetery. Broken stones have been to the lake’s edge and a row of tombstones looked like they are misplaced, not straight, she said;

• Heard Rutherford report the city has a police report on damage at the cemetery and they are having to move headstones for a family so they can install a new vault. The bench that broke will be replaced and “We are addressing the issues of the cemetery daily,” he said; and

• Heard Police Chief Dave Robinson say he was contacted by Sumpter Public Safety Director Eric Luke and Luke said he has recognized two Belleville officers for their work on the Oct. 2, 2019 case on online threats to Sumpter Township, Belleville, and Van Buren Public Schools. Luke named Cpl. Todd Schrecengost and Officer Sarah Dzagulones. Chief Robinson said he is advertising for a full-time and a part-time police officer and will hire as soon as he can find the right fit for the next officer in the department.