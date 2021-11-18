Correction: Trustee Oddy said provisionary centers NOT legal in Sumpter

At the Nov. 9 meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees Trustee Matthew Oddy asked for a correction of the Independent’s report of a statement he made at the Oct. 26 township board meeting.

That part of the story with his statement was published on page 16 of the Nov. 4 issue.

It read, “He said provisionary centers are legal and the township has the right to zone where caregivers are, other than their primary residences.”

Trustee Oddy said he said provisionary centers were NOT legal in Sumpter Township under MMMA, but were legal under MMFLA, which Sumpter Township has not opted into.

We regret the error and apologize.

— Rosemary K. Otzman, editor