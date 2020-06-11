Correction: School district not getting rid of drama program

In the May 28 and June 4 issues of the Independent, we reported the layoff of 14 teachers and the discontinuing of the drama and choir programs at the Van Buren Public Schools because of budget problems due to COVID-19.

But School Supt. Pete Kudlak sent the Independent an email on June 5 that said, “We are not getting rid of our drama program. The confusion probably came that Mr. Koch was laid off and he is one of the teachers that directs the plays. We will continue our drama program next year.”

We apologize for the misunderstanding.

Rosemary K. Otzman, editor