Correction: Police report was written by Sumpter officer in polls complaint

On page three in last week’s Independent, an error was made in stating that no police report was written on the complaint of Toni Clark about what happened at the polls on Aug. 4.

A report was written on Aug. 4 and approved on Aug. 17.

On Aug. 4 at 8:54 p.m., a “Suspicious Persons” 911 call, verified as “Suspicious Circumstances,” was taken by Officer Christopher Herrick. At 9:39 p.m. Aug. 4 he wrote the report and it was verified by “System” at 9:39 p.m. Aug. 15 and approved by Officer James Cayce at 7:35 a.m., Aug. 17.

Officer Herrick wrote:

On 8/4/20, at 2054 hrs., I was dispatched to the listed location in reference to a possible voter fraud complaint.

DATE AND TIME: 8/4/20 at 2054hrs

VENUE: 23501 Sumpter Road (Sumpter Township Community Center) located in the Township of Sumpter, County of Wayne, State of Michigan.

CONTACT WITH REPORTING PARTY TONI CLARK: Upon arrival I met with reporting party Toni Clark, who explained that she was at the front entrance of the Sumpter Township Community Center (Precinct 5), after the polls had closed, and the doors were locked. Clark stated that she observed Tim Rush inside the building at the tabulating machine for Precinct 5 when Rush was seen removing the tabulation tape from the machine and taking the tape in-hand, down the hallway of the Community Center. Clark advised that this activity was fraudulent and she wanted the incident documented.

CONTACT WITH PRECINCT 5 CHAIR IRENE WOODELL: I spoke with Irene Woodell who explained that Tim Rush did come to her after the polls had closed requesting to see the final tabulation for Precinct 5, as is his right to do so. Woodell stated that she provided Rush a copy of the final tabulation which she placed on the ground for Rush to photograph per his request. Woodell advised that at no time did Rush remove any tape from the tabulator, as that would be illegal.

Tim Rush was initially at the scene. However, when I went to speak with him after speaking with Woodell, I could not locate him.

DISPOSITION: I advised both parties that this incident would be documented for information purposes at this time.