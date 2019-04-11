Correction: Paul Cartwright retired from Ford Motor Co.

In the March 21 issue of the Independent in the page three story about Paul Cartwright, it was stated, “I made it home after recuperating in the hospital and had a very successful career in law enforcement…”

Paul’s wife Debbie said her husband was a police officer in Van Buren Township only during the 1970s and early ‘80s and retired from Ford Motor Co. She said the television station in Ohio that ran the story also broadcast that mistake.

We regret the misinformation.

Rosemary K. Otzman, editor