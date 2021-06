Correction: It was Seventh Day Adventists giving out cold water

Under the picture of the Belleville Farmers’ Market on page 10 in the June 10 printed edition, we reported that the Jehovah Witnesses had a booth and gave away free bottles of cold water and did free blood pressure checks. That is incorrect. It was the Seventh Day Adventists that gave away free water and a free food item and performed blood pressure checks. They are expected to be at the market once a month. Rosemary K. Otzman, editor