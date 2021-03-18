Correction: It was Herbert Harris who came to VBT with Rose

A member of the extended Harris family called on March 15 on another matter, but then mentioned we had an error in the Harris Park story in the March 11 edition.

He said it was Herbert Harris and his wife Rose who moved into a house on Belleville Road in 1900. Our story said his name was George.

We checked “Water Under the Bridge” history book for this area and found it was, indeed, Herbert Harris. The name of George came from the Black History Month report on Harris Park by the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority. And, on checking with them, they do agree the name should be Herbert. We all regret the error.

***

We had another error in the Feb. 11 edition. We inadvertently referred to Sumpter Township Supervisor Bowman with the wrong first name. Supervisor Bowman’s first name is Tim. We apologize for the error.