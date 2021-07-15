Correction: Dr. Xuede Qian wrote the book on landfill construction

In the July 8 front-page story on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) public meeting, we incorrectly identified the consultant for Van Buren Township’s toxic landfill who “wrote the textbook on landfills.” Christine Matlock of EGLE finally returned our inquiry with this information:

“Dr. Xuede Qian, P.E., Ph.D. is a geotechnical engineer expert that works for the Material Management Division of EGLE. He has over 30 years of experience and has taught at both University of Michigan and Michigan State University. The book that he co-authored is below.

Qian, X., Koerner, R. M., and Gray, D. H. (2002) Geotechnical Aspects of Landfill Design and Construction, Prentice Hall

We apologize for identifying the wrong consultant.

Rosemary Otzman, editor