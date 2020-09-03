Correction: Charges will not be dropped until medical bills paid to victim

There was a story on page 15 in the Aug. 27 Independent that said 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green said two charges would be dropped against the owner of an offending dog, once the dog was destroyed.

Although Jennifer Favot, the owner of the dog who bit Michael Pagel’s dog and injured Pagel’s finger, offered to pay the total of $616.63 in medical costs, Pagel said he has not accepted any remuneration from the offending dog’s owner.

Pagel said Favot had offered to pay his bills, but when he learned that dog was a repeat offender, he changed his mind and decided he was not comfortable with taking any money from her outside of the legal system.

Pagel said Van Buren Township prosecutor Angela Mannarino told him she would not drop the two charges against Favot — unlicensed dog and dangerous dog — until he is compensated.

He said Judge Green said she would ask Mannarino to drop the charges, but Mannarino told him that won’t happen until Pagel’s costs are paid.