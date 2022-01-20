Congresswoman Dingell invites students to craft Valentines for Veterans

With less than one month until Valentine’s Day, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, MI-12, invites local students to participate in the “Valentines for Veterans” project by making handmade valentine cards for local veterans.

Since 2015, students across the region created hundreds of cards to show veterans how much they are loved and appreciated. This is the eighth year in a row that Dingell has organized the “Valentines for Veterans” project.

“In the midst of an ongoing and emotionally and physically draining pandemic, a simple gesture of love and kindness can change a life, especially for the men and women who have served our nation,” said Dingell. “For Valentine’s Day, I invite all students to join us in showing our veterans how much we appreciate their service and sacrifice with handmade valentine cards. This year we will again recognize the bravery of VA doctors, nurses, administrators, and staff who have risked their own health and safety to protect those in their care against COVID.”

Drop off the handmade valentines to Dingell’s Ypsilanti office at 301 W. Michigan Ave., and staff will ensure they are delivered. Call (313) 278-2936 for assistance or to get questions answered. The cards will be delivered on Valentine’s Day to both the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center and the Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles Ann Arbor VA.

After “Valentines for Veterans” received such an overwhelming response from veterans, schools and the community, in 2015 Dingell launched the year-round “Sending Smiles to Vets” program, which engages young people on an ongoing basis to create cards and artwork for veterans. The program celebrates various seasons and holidays, including Independence Day, Veterans Day, and Thanksgiving.