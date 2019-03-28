Company hosting job fair to fill temporary and permanent positions

Job-seekers are invited to a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Romulus Senior Center, 36525 Bibbins St., Romulus.

Applicants may submit applications and resumes for available positions. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, must have a valid driver’s license and must be dependable.

The fair will be hosted by Top Jobs temporary or permanent job placement services.

For more information, call (313) 633-9107 or send an email to John DeBono, vice president and operations manager, at jdebono@topjobsllc.com .