Community marks 9/11 with ceremony at Lunch Box

Representatives of Belleville, Van Buren, and Sumpter gathered at the Lunch Box restaurant on Main Street in Belleville on Sept. 11 to remember the terrorist attacks 18 years earlier. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Polish Legion of American Veterans presented colors and VFW member Cornell Anton spoke of Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA, where Americans on the flight crashed the plane rather than have it destroy the planned target. Veterans Geof Bush and Laurie Day sang the National Anthem and Pastor Douglas Valentine said a prayer. Hundreds of red, white, and blue balloons were released during the ceremony and those attending the memorial enjoyed free hot dogs and other refreshments, courtesy of Lunch Box owner Rodney Herald.