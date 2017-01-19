Community invited to 101st birthday party for Virginia Harrington

The community is invited to help Virginia Harrington celebrate her 101st birthday at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, at Cedar Woods Assisted Living at 44401 South I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1916 in Paw Paw, MI, and married John Mackie Harrington when they were both 19 years old. They had two children, Tom and Leslie.

After they married, together with Mack’s parents, Virginia and Mack ran a successful greenhouse and truck farm operation in Flat Rock. Virginia drove a big truck filled with plants and produce to the Eastern Market in Detroit, where she bargained with retailers. During World War II, While Mack was away serving his country, Virginia became a Rosie, the Riveter, building bombers at Wayne County Airport.

After the war, Virginia and Mack returned to the family farm and greenhouse business for many years. When the farm became part of Huron-Clinton Metroparks, Virginia took a position with E.J. Korvette in Southfield, managing the book and music department while Mack continued his work with Ford Motor Company.

When they retired, Virginia and Mack enjoyed their golden years riding bicycles in Huron-Clinton Park, taking drives, going to Bar Harbor, Maine, and most of all, going out dancing.

In April 2016 Virginia moved into Cedar Woods Assisted Living.

Besides her two children, Virginia has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

For more information, call Whitney Wooden or Sunni Peterson at (734) 699-2900.