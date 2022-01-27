Community Chorus starts rehearsals for Spring Concert season

The award-winning Belleville Community Chorus continues its 15th season, beginning rehearsals for the Spring Concert season at 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31, at First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St., Belleville.

The chorus members invite all singers to join them, whether new to the group or those who have sung with them in the past. If you sing soprano, alto, tenor, bass, or you’re not really sure, you’re welcome to be part of this fun and dynamic group.

One caveat — all unvaccinated individuals are requested to wear masks until the pandemic issues are resolved.

Belleville Community Chorus is a non-profit organization, made up of volunteers of all ages who love to sing. The members perform a variety of choral music, for the enrichment, education, and enjoyment of their members and audiences in the surrounding communities.

Not a singer? The chorus can always use a few helpful folks who would be willing to help coordinate the organization behind the scenes.

For more information, call Claudia Roullier at (734) 697-8235 or contact her at claudiarou47@yahoo.com .