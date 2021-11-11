Community Art Show is this weekend at Belleville Yacht Club

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts will present its 12th-annual Community Art Show this weekend at the Belleville Yacht Club.

The opening reception for the art show will be Friday, Nov. 12, from 7-9 p.m. It is the time to meet the artists. Prize winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded in five categories: 3D/Upcycled, 2D, Photography, Children Ages 6-12, and Teens Ages 13-17.

Public viewing continues on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is open to the public and free of charge.

A People’s Choice Award will be announced at the end of the show. All attendees will have a chance to choose the piece of art they like the most.

Prize winners will be judged by two professional artists.

Tracy Hill is a self-taught artist specializing in mixed-media painting. Tracy spent 15 years as an art instructor for Pre-K through 8th grade in both the public and private schools systems. She also owned her own art and pottery studio, Picasso’s Playhouse, where she gave private lessons focusing on drawing, painting, hand-building and wheel-throwing to children of all ages for eight years before moving to Michigan. She has done commissioned pieces for the Oprah Winfrey Show and various celebrity clients. Hill currently resides in Novi.

Mike Giammarco studied graphic design at Henry Ford Community College and has spent the past 25 years working behind the scenes in the music industry. Giammarco takes pride in being head of venue security while also designing tour signage, merchandise, and credentials for the tours. He has worked for the likes of Kid Rock, The Eagles, Aerosmith, Future, The Jonas Brothers, and many more. Giammarco resides in Harper Woods.