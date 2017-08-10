Coldwell Banker now at 309 Main Street in Belleville

The 164-year-old building at the corner of Main and Third streets is now the home of Coldwell Banker real estate. The Century 21 sign was removed Aug. 1 and the new Coldwell Bankers Professionals sign put up. Gary Snarski still owns the building and will manage the new Coldwell Banker business that was merged with his former business. The only thing that is changed is the name, Snarski said.

The new owner of the business is Chris Hendricks of Lapeer and this is his 11th office. The building was built in 1853 as a Baptist Church with seating for 200 and in 1913 it was sold to Frank Pullen for a furniture store, and with an addition, a funeral home and chapel. Snarksi updated the building with the help of the late Belleville designer Chesley Odom.