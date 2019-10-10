‘Coffee with a Cop’ set Oct. 12 at Belleville Road McDonald’s

Officers from Van Buren Township Police Department and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee at Saturday’s “Coffee with a Cop” event.

All community members are invited to attend. The event runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 12 at the Belleville Road McDonalds.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happens during emergencies, or emotional situations, said Van Buren Township Public Safety Director Gregory Laurain. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship-building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.

“Coffee with a Cop” breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction, Director Laurain said.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” Laurain said. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

“Coffee with a Cop” is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members, one cup of coffee at a time.

Questions may be directed to Laurain at (734) 699-8934 or glaurain@vanburen-mi.org .