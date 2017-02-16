Clerk draws weapon, scares off armed robber at Montroy’s Market

A black male, 6’2” tall and 230 pounds, wearing all black, including gloves and mask, brandished a black handgun and attempted to rob Montroy’s Market at the corner of Van Born and Haggerty Roads around 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Van Buren Township Police Lt. Charles Bazzy said the gunman told the clerk, “I’ll shoot you,” and the clerk drew a weapon. The gunman fled. Police used a tracking dog but failed to find the man who attempted the robbery.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Van Buren Township Police at (734) 699-9830.