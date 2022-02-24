Clarification: Sumpter vote

On page 3 of the Feb. 17 Independent, we reported that Sumpter Township Trustee Peggy Morgan voted “no” on the Feb. 8 motion to have the county look into a $6.5 million bike path for the township. She said she recalls actually voting “yes,” and we apologize for the misunderstanding.

Trustee Morgan told the Independent she voted yes because this was just for a preliminary study of the proposal and the project could be stopped at any point.

We went back to the video recording of the meeting and listened to the vote several times and it still sounds like a “no” vote to us. It doesn’t matter to the passing of the resolution, since everyone else voted clear yeses.

Rosemary K. Otzman, editor