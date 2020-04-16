City of Belleville to distribute free masks to residents on April 17

The City of Belleville has received several donations of disposable and reusable masks and will be making them available to city residents between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, April 17.
Residents are invited to come to the Police Department at City Hall to pick up their masks.
Interim City Manager Tracy Schultz Kobylarz said a very generous donor made the masks available. She said those coming should do social distancing.
The City of Belleville has received several donations of disposable and reusable masks and will be making them available to city residents between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, April 17.
Did you know Chris Donley is coordinating a Sewing Rosie’s group of sewers in Belleville making masks to donate to hospitals and local senior facilities? Recently he wrote that He has delivered over 1,500 of the donated disposable masks to local senior facilities, assisted living centers like Special Tree, and to EMTs and they are beside themselves with gratitude. One senior home manager was crying because corporate only gave them 70 masks for 141 residents and they could not find any. She said to tell you all thank you for your efforts. Everyone in the center has been praying for help and she said she is convinced that God led us to them. It was actually our Belleville Mayor, Kerreen Gellert Conley who gave me the contact number!
Amy Henry picked up 250 disposable masks for a group that reached out to her. They are feeding the homeless in SE Michigan and are doing all they can to keep masks on the brave volunteers to keep the kitchens open. THAT is making a difference!
This should make us all so proud to be a part of this awesome team. Seamstresses sewing like maniacs, sewists making headbands and adding buttons, 3D printers kicking out ear saver bands, Rosie’s running around freely sharing fabric, elastic, buttons and, not to mention, sharing support and knowledge!
This has been a humbling and emotional experience for me and I hope you all feel great pride in everything you’ve done so far. Thank you Sewing Rosie’s!
Yes, we had information on Chris Donley’s project in the April 9 Independent. What a great project and what great energy being put into it by so many people.