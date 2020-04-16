City of Belleville to distribute free masks to residents on April 17

The City of Belleville has received several donations of disposable and reusable masks and will be making them available to city residents between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, April 17.

Residents are invited to come to the Police Department at City Hall to pick up their masks.

Interim City Manager Tracy Schultz Kobylarz said a very generous donor made the masks available. She said those coming should do social distancing.