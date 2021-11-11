City of Belleville announces winners in scarecrow contest

On Oct. 29, judging took place for the 2021 Scarecrow Contest in the City of Belleville.

There were nine entries.

“Choosing the winners was a difficult process because all of the scarecrows were exceptional,” said Tim McLean, Deputy City Manager/DDA Director. “The work that residents and business owners put into their scarecrows demonstrates a very high level of community pride in Belleville.”

This year, there were no entries in the Families / Individuals Category. These organizations were selected as the winners for other three categories:

• Business: Edward Jones

• Organization (Adult): Belleville Police Department

• Organization (Youth): Girl Scout Troop 75917

“Congratulations to the winners and a huge thank you to all of the participants,” McLean said.

Editor’s Note: On Nov. 8 we received the following explanation from McLean: “We did receive an entry form for the girl scouts. However, it appears they opted not to do one. As they would have been the only entry for the ‘Youth Organization’ they would have won by default. Since they opted not to do a scarecrow, we had no entries for ‘Youth Organization.’ Apologies for any confusion.”