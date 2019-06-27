City Council to gather details on assessment for public safety

The Belleville City Council is considering a proposal to levy a millage assessment on property in the city to raise money needed to provide police and fire services.

At its regular meeting on June 17, the council backed off setting a public hearing on the proposal until it could talk with police and fire department heads and know exactly how this money would be used.

Based on a taxable valuation of $88.5 million, the city’s property tax revenue would increase by $88,536 for each mill assessed. By law the city can levy up to 20 mills – 10 mills for operating and 10 mills for capital — and this millage is not subject to DDA capture.

The proposal was first discussed at the June 3 city council meeting. It was suggested it would take about 1.21 mills to run the police and fire departments, along with some capital purchase money.

The millage would have to be voted on by the council each year.

Kelly Howey of Plante Moran said this procedure is explained in Public Act 33 of 1951. She passed out copies of the law to council members for them to study.

“We have a timeline to go on,” said City Manager Diana Kollmeyer. “It would need to be done by September” to get on the winter tax bill. She suggested setting a public hearing for the second meeting in July. She noted Plante Moran was in support.

“It would only be used for police and fire,” City Manager Kollmeyer said.

Councilman Tom Fielder said the council has to be specific when talking to the public and say, “Here’s what we’re going to spend your money on … Define it before we get to the meeting.”

Howey said the millage for the city used to be 18.126 and now, with rollbacks, residents are paying 16.5 mills.

Councilman Jesse Marcotte asked if this could be put to a vote of the people and Howey said some of her clients have done that, but it is not required.

Councilman Marcotte said he wouldn’t want to have the council vote on the proposal the same night as the public hearing, so there would be time to think about it.

Howey said Nov. 15 is the “drop-dead” date for the proposal to be on the tax roll and Sept. 30 would be a good date to wrap up all the taxes.

“Would you like to set a public hearing?” Kollmeyer asked.

Councilman Fielder said he first would like a conversation with department heads. He said if they have to have a decision by September, they should take action in August.

“I wouldn’t like to face the public until we’re all on the same page,” Mayor Kerreen Conley said.

“Could we get a general blueprint by August?” Fielder asked and Howey said they could have it right away and take the police and fire capital budgets as a good start.

Mayor Conley said if the city commits to a lease, “What if we don’t get it [the assessment] the next year … I think I’d like a lot more dialogue.”

Fire Chief Brian Loranger said at $25,000 put aside each year, it would take a while to get a fire truck.

Mayor Conley suggested this could be discussed at a meeting that has a light agenda, but not the July 1 meeting. Fielder announced he will not be at that meeting.

In other business at Monday’s meeting, the council:

• Approved the request of the GELC union to close city hall on Friday, July 5, with union members taking a vacation day or personal day. Fielder said over the years Kollmeyer has taken pride that city hall is open when other municipalities close their doors. “It has to be pretty stinking cold in winter before we close city hall,” Kollmeyer said. “This is where people come when there is an emergency”;

• Passed a resolution approving the permit process for city businesses to have individual sidewalk sale promotions, beginning June 18 and continuing each Friday and Saturday through Oct. 26, to begin not earlier than 8 a.m. and ending no later than 8 p.m.;

• Approved fiscal year 2018-19 budget amendments that give no change to the bottom line;

• Approved the closing of High Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4 for Grace Baptist Church’s annual Fourth of July Picnic. Pastor Robert White said this is the 32nd year for the event. Sixty participants are expected;

• Approved accounts payable of $110,350.05 and the following purchase in excess of $500: to Western Wayne County Fire Dept. Mutual Aid Association, $2,439.01 for annual dues;

• Heard a report from Parks and Recreation Commission chairwoman Laura Nichols on needs of Village Park, Horizon Park, and Victory Park;

• Heard Building Official Rick Rutherford say that he can order the new synthetic rope for Horizon Park once the council gives the OK. The council approved the move. Kollmeyer said there is a resident of the community willing to pay for it all. Rutherford said he solicited bids and Pioneer Landscaping was the only bid with a cost of $800 and the labor to install pretty much the same. The cost of the regular rope had been $3,600, he said. Mayor Conley asked if the posts couldn’t be sanded and cleaned up and something put on them to make them last longer. Rutherford said they could go with a transparent sealer. The summer youth employees may be able to help with this. Mayor Conley suggested the youth might also be able to help seniors who need one-time help with their yards; and

• Heard Kollmeyer say there are virtually no funds in the budget for the veterans’ monument and they are hoping to use CDBG funds and work in conjunction with Van Buren Township and possibly Sumpter Township.