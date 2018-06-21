Christopher Willoughby arraigned on 13 charges after firing at police

Christopher Michael Willoughby, 44, from Allen Park, was arraigned Thursday afternoon in 34th District Court on the following 13-count warrant approved by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office:

• Assault with intent to murder

• Assault with intent to great bodily harm

• Assault with a dangerous weapon – felonious assault (2 counts)

• Fleeing & Eluding – 3rd degree

• Operating while intoxicated

• Weapons – Carrying concealed (3 counts)

• Possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle (2 counts)

• Possession of a firearm while intoxicateed

• Felony firearm

His bond was set at $1 million with a probable cause conference scheduled for June 27 and a preliminary exam on July 5.

(The police chase can be viewed on the Sumpter Township Police Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sumpterpolice/ Note: gunfire starts at the 10-second mark.)

The incident began at about 9:45 p.m., Monday, June 11, when officers from the Sumpter Township Police Department responded to the call of a possible drunk driver in the area of Sumpter Road near Willow Road.

When officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle it sped off southbound. Officers continued their attempt to stop the erratically driven vehicle as it continued onto westbound Oakville Waltz and eventually into Washtenaw County, where they were fired upon at least five times by the driver.

The suspect vehicle continued to the City of Milan border before it doubled back towards the officers, at which time the incident was brought to an abrupt end through a collision with one of the two Sumpter Police patrol vehicles involved.

Officers arrested the driver, the lone occupant, and recovered five firearms along with several thousand rounds of ammunition from his vehicle.

Both Sumpter officers — Sgt. Brian Steffani and Officer Bart Devos, Jr. — sustained minor injuries stemming from the collision and subsequent arrest.

At the township’s June 12 board meeting, Eric Luke, public safety director and chief of police, reported the officers are fine, but a little sore.