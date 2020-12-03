Christopher Lunsford accepted into special program at Albion College

Belleville High School graduate Christopher Lunsford is a new member of Albion College’s Lisa and James Wilson Institute for Medicine.

The Wilson Institute supports and prepares students to be exemplary and altruistic physicians, dentists, veterinarians, and other healthcare professionals. Through an innovative academic curriculum and immersive clinical, research, and community service initiatives, Wilson students become leaders in healthcare.

Lunsford, a resident of Van Buren Township, is a first-year student at Albion College.

