Chorus resumes rehearsals Sept. 11 — Calling All Singers!

If you like to sing, the Belleville Community Chorus invites you to join them as they embark on their 12th year of presenting diverse vocal selections for the enjoyment of the tri-community.

Whether you sing soprano, alto, tenor, bass, or you’re not really sure, they will find a place for you.

Using a variety of choral music, their performances provide enrichment, education, and enjoyment for their members and audiences in all of the Belleville area communities. Chorus leader is director Susan Hiser assisted by Associate Director Steve Ko. They are accompanied by Kevin Shay.

Rehearsals are every Monday evening at 7 p.m., beginning Sept. 11 at the First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St, Belleville.

They will be performing their fall concert on Dec. 9. If you are interested in joining this group, come to the first rehearsal by 6:30 p.m. so that director Hiser can place your voice in the appropriate section.

The Belleville Community Chorus is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers of all ages who enjoy singing. For more information, call Pete Jones at (734) 731-0829 or email him at Plrmj@msn.com .