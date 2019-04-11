Choirs to perform May 5 to benefit Adopt A Child Size non-profit

A choral concert will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, May 5, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 11575 Belleville Rd., to benefit a program that provides warm clothing for children in need.

Adopt A Child Size and Support Services has been a non-profit dedicated to providing winter clothing for children in need for more than 32 years.

The performing choirs are Ford Motor Co. Chorus, Trinity Church Choir, and Belleville Community Chorus.

For information on the 501c3 non-profit, go to www.adopt-a-child-size.org . All donations are appreciated and are tax deductible.