Chamber of Commerce announces re-organization

An email was sent out to members of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce last week to announce a re-organization at the chamber, as well as temporary summer hours.

The Board of Directors has announced that the position of Executive Director of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce has been temporarily eliminated. The Board is developing a strategic plan, and will be establishing a new position, duties, and objectives for the future within the coming months. We would like to express our sincere gratitude and thank Mr. Paul Henning for his years of service in this position.

The Chamber offices will be closed from June 19 through July 7 for summer holidays and vacations.

From July 8 through Labor Day, we expect the hours of operation to be, at minimum, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. We will continue to update the members and community if this changes.