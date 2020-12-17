Cars hits utility pole on N. Liberty Street, puts out lights

A car-versus-utility pole accident in the 400 block of North Liberty Street on Friday, Dec. 11, caused a power outage on Liberty Street and at the traffic light at the bridge.
The driver wasn’t injured but after a sobriety test and car search, she was taken away in a police car. DTE showed up quickly and the power was off about two hours.
