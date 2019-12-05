Car crashes into Menards’ pond after driver veers off road

A 90-year-old driver from Grosse Ile Township was pulled out of his car in the retention pond at Menards on Belleville Road at about 3:48 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22.

Van Buren Township Public Safety Director Greg Laurain said his department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to the area of Belleville Road, south of Tyler near Menards, to investigate an unknown single-motor vehicle accident.

The preliminary investigation conducted by the VBT Police Department revealed that the male driver was traveling southbound on Belleville Road, when he ran off the roadway, struck a light pole and fire hydrant, and continued to travel in a southwest direction across an open field, before crashing into the pond.

The VBT Fire Department was able to remove the driver from the sinking vehicle before it completely submerged. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital by HVA where he was listed in critical condition and later died.

The VBT Public Safety Department Accident Investigation Team and Dive Rescue Team were called to the scene to evaluate the submerged vehicle, conduct a follow-up investigation, record accident data, and secure physical evidence.

Due to numerous safety concerns and recovery operation logistics, recovering the submerged vehicle was postponed until daylight hours on Nov. 23.

This accident remains under investigation. If any one witnessed this incident or has information related to the accident, they are asked to contact Lt. Kenneth Floro at (734) 699-8930.