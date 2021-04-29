Canton Township cancels 2021 Liberty Fest for June 17-19

In response to the latest guidelines from State of Michigan public health officials and in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Canton Township is officially canceling its 2021 Liberty Fest for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After monitoring ongoing COVID-19 concerns, and with the uncertainty that the next few months may present, the official decision has been made out of an abundance of caution to cancel Canton’s annual Liberty Fest, which was previously scheduled to be held June 17-19, 2021.

“This final decision had to be made due to the continuously evolving health and safety concerns in our community,” said Greg Hohenberger, Canton leisure services director. “Rest assured that we are making plans in the true Canton community spirit to host an alternate community celebration as soon as conditions will allow that may include a fireworks display, hopefully later this fall.”

Canton Township staff is already at work planning two free summer concert series that will enable the community to safely come together to enjoy music at the Heritage Park Amphitheater, located behind the Canton Administration Building at 1150 S. Canton Center Road in Canton, MI. The Thursday Night LIVE! Concert Series kicks off Thursday, June 17, and will continue every Thursday through Aug. 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with performances scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesdays Are Terrific at lunchtime starts July 13. This youth variety series continues July 20 and 27 and Aug. 3 and 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with concerts that are geared toward preschool and elementary-age audiences. Both of these free concert series are sponsored by Community Financial Credit Union. Find performer lineup details at www.cantonfun.org.

Established in 1991, Canton Liberty Fest typically welcomes thousands of individuals each summer, who participate in Canton’s largest community celebration over this three-day festival. Popular activities include carnival rides and midway games, two stages with live entertainment, car and truck show, marketplace, festival food, a fireworks display, and more.

For the latest Liberty Fest or Canton summer event information, visit www.cantonfun.org or call (734) 394-5460.