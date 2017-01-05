Canton to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.

Canton Township will once again honor the memory and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a special tribute, “Canton Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” on Monday, Jan. 16, at The Village Theater at Cherry Hill, located at 50400 Cherry Hill Road.

A punch and cookie reception will begin at the Village Theater at 6 p.m., followed by the main program at 6:30 p.m. This annual event is presented by the Canton Commission for Culture, Arts, and Heritage, members of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Sub-Committee, and Canton Township.

This year’s keynote address, “Be the Difference” will be presented by the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools Superintendent Monica L. Merritt. Merritt, who comes from Alexandria, VA, has extensive experience as a teacher, principal and administrator and resides in Plymouth Township with her family.

School Supt. Merritt is the daughter of Carol and Herman Boone. Her father received great attention and accolades for his time as football coach of the TC Williams High School, as portrayed in the Disney movie, “Remember the Titans” (2000).

The program will also feature music by the Workman Elementary School Choir under the direction of Keri L. Mueller. Additional music will be provided by the Interfaith Community Outreach (ICO) Choir directed by Inderjeet Talwar, along with a presentation by spoken word artist, Khadega Mohammed.

Tickets to this year’s program are available at the door at $2 per person or $5 per family; exact cash appreciated. The reception is sponsored annually by Darian and Ralynda Moore of Keller Williams Realty of Plymouth.

The Village Theater at Cherry Hill is a regional center for the arts that offers the magic of live theatre, soul-stirring music, the thrill of the dance, and the enjoyment of fine art exhibitions and events, in addition to providing a home for several cultural organizations and community groups. For more information about this event and the latest exhibition in the Gallery@VT, call (734) 394-5300 or visit www.cantonvillagetheater.org .