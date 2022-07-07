Candidates on the local Aug. 2 primary ballots

Governor, 4 years
Gretchen Whitmer, D., P.O. Box 15282, Lansing 48901
Tudor M. Dixon, R, P.O. Box 21085, Lansing 48909
Ryan D. Kelley, R, 11275 Wild Duck Ln., Allendale 49401
Ralph Rebandt, R, 20806 Deerfield, Farmington Hills, 48335
Kevin Rinke, R, 6805 Colby Ln., Bloomfield Hills 48301
Garrett Soldano, R, 8357 Barony Pt., Mattawan 49071
U.S. Rep, 6th District, 2 years
Debbie Dingell, D, 1937 Boulder Dr., Ann Arbor 48104
Hima Kolanagireddy, R, 18152 Shagbard Dr., Northville, 48168
Whittney Williams, R., 43311 Joy Rd., #191, Canton 48187
State Senate 4th District, 4 years
Darrin Camilleri, D, 2964 Harrison Ave., Trenton 48183
James Chapman, R, P.O. Box 2665, Belleville 48112
Michael Frazier, R, 22030 Dubois St., Romulus 48174
Houston W. James, R, 28442 Dawnridge Dr., Flat Rock 48134
Beth Socia, R, 30234 Apple Grove Way, Flat Rock 48134
State Rep. 24th district, 2 years
Ranjeev Puri, D, 761 Roosevelt, Canton
John Anthony, R, 43147 Fernwood St., Canton
State Rep. 29th district, 2 years
Alex Garza, D, 25055 Crowley St., Taylor, 48180
James DeSana, R, 2230 W. Sigler Rd., Carelton 48117
Sam Ditzhazy, R, 9045 Roosevelt St., Taylor 48180
Jack Richert, R, 19601 Clark, Belleville 48111
Brian Warzocha, R, 23183 Stag Ct., New Boston 48164
State Rep, 31st district, 2 years
Reggie Miller, D, 13697 Pond Bluff Dr., Belleville 48111
Glenn R. Morrison, Jr., D, 9166 E. Walden Dr., Van Buren 48111
Dale Biniecki, R, 2390 Doty Rd., Monroe 48162
Holli Vallade, R, 13644 Tuttlehill Rd., Milan 48160
Wayne County Executive, 4 years
Mohammed R. Alam, D, 17430 Joseph Campau, Detroit 48212
Warren C. Evans, D, 4888 Napier Rd., Canton 48187
Mark Ashley Price, R, 45 Highland St., Highland Park 48203
Wayne County Sheriff, partial term ending 12/31/24
Walter Epps, D, 51367 Plymouth Ridge Dr., Plymouth 48170
Joan Merriewether, D, 3500 E. Jefferson #227, Detroit 48207
Raphael Washington, D, 33323 navin Ct., Livonia 48152
Wayne County Commissioner 11th district, 2 years
Toni Clark, D, 23623 Sumpter Rd., Belleville 48111
A. Haidous, D, 39225 Glenwood, Wayne, 48184
Corey James Blue, R, 19234 Sumpter Rd., Belleville 48111
Sumpter Township Treasurer, partial term ending 11/20/24
Sheena Barnes, D, 28321 Sumpter Rd., New Boston 48164
Vincent Warren, D, 45465 Dunn Rd., Belleville 48111
Bart Patterson, R, 23745 Sumpter Rd., Belleville 48111