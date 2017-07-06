BYC gets approval to build Tiki Bar on the lake behind facility

Belleville Yacht Club was granted final site plan approval to build a Tiki Bar behind its facility at 831 E. Huron River Drive.

At its 14-minute regular meeting on June 28, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the site plan so the BYC could begin building the structure.

Scott Jones was present on behalf of the BYC. He said the BYC had revised the site plan in accordance with township requirements.

No one was present from the BYC for the June 14 meeting when the Tiki Bar was on the agenda and slated to get final approval. The item was tabled by the commission until someone from the BYC could be present. No one mentioned the previous unexplained absence at the June 28 meeting.

Jones said the BYC architect will be back in town the next day (June 29) and will put his official stamp on the documents, as required.

He said they have added the pathway of pavers from the existing patio to the Tiki Bar.

The 1,665-square-foot Tiki Bar will include a lounge area, bar area, a kitchen, and restrooms. Jones had said earlier when the BYC is rented out to another group, the BYC members can go to the Tiki Bar for privacy.

Ron Akers, director of planning and economic development, said the BYC has already received special land-use approval from the township board for the project. The approximate 4.04-acre site is zoned R1-C (Single Family Residential), which permits country club uses via special land-use approval.

Akers said adding the bar brings the BYC closer to compliance on its existing parking lot, which is larger than allowed under the ordinance. Several items, such as landscaping and the dumpster enclosure, will be approved by the township staff.

At the end of the brief meeting, Akers said that the planning commission had asked him to look at a couple of zoning items and now he has help.

He said they have an intern volunteer for a couple of months, Chris Madigan.

Akers said Madigan is preparing an orientation packet for the planning commission and will present it to the commission and to the township board.