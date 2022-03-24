Buy a $35 T-shirt to help fund a giant helmet to celebrate BHS champs

To buy a $35 T-shirt to help pay for the giant football helmet ordered to celebrate Belleville High School state football champions, go to: https://www.gianthelmet.com/football-helmet-fundraisers/giant-football-helmet-1-belleville-high-school
There are only 300 T-shirts offered and each shirt has its number on a tab inside the shirt.
