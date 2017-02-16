Bruce Ross honored with mParks Fellowship Award

Bruce Ross of Ypsilanti Township, the former director of Van Buren Township’s Parks and Recreation Department, was presented with the Michigan Recreation and Park Association (mParks) Fellowship Award at the annual conference in Grand Rapids Feb. 2.

The Fellowship Award is mParks highest award for outstanding contributions and dedication in the field of Parks and Recreation.

“I just wanted to send this to the Independent for publication to thank the residents of VBT and Belleville,” Ross said. “They had a hand in this honor. My sincere thanks.”

Ross now owns his own business called Ross and Contemporaries, LLC. He focuses on working with youth agencies with at-risk youth devising strategies to help them seek funding and develop quality-of-life programming for their youth.

Ross said he also is assisting the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on a Career Pathway Initiative to introduce diverse urban youth to programs and careers in natural resources.

Ross recently was appointed to the Michigan Technological University School of Forest Resources and Environmental Sciences Advisory Board to assist with developing strategies to increase minority students and minority faculty going to and/or potentially working at the college.

Ross said his mentor is Geri Jackson.