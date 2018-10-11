Broken water main leads to city water shutoff, boil water alert

On Sunday morning, Oct. 7, a water main broke on East Huron River Drive in the city of Belleville and two great puddles of water formed. People on their way to church reported having to drive through deep standing water.

Before the day was over, water pressure plummeted and eventually the water to the whole city was turned off to allow repairs. By evening there was a “Boil Water” alert and at least two television crews showed up to report on the problems.

At noon on Monday, the Boil Water alert was lifted and everyone got back to normal.