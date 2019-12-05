Brian A. Oakley appointed new chief judge at 34th District Court

On Nov. 22, 34th District Court Judge Brian A. Oakley was appointed chief judge of the court by the Michigan Supreme Court for the two-year period commencing Jan. 1.

The appointment of chief judges for the whole state was issued in one order. Judge Oakley was first elected in 1998 and has been serving as judge for 21years.

Judge Oakley will take over from Judge Tina Brooks Green who has been chief judge for 25 years, since her election in 1994.

Judge Green told the Independent earlier this year that she was asking to step down and she recommended Judge Oakley for the position. She said all three judges at the court were in favor of Judge Oakley as chief judge.

Judge Green said she has other projects, especially with the youth, that she wants to work on and she’s ready to give up the top position.

She will be second in command to assist Judge Oakley, as he has assisted her over the years.