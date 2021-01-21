Blue Angel F/A-18C Hornet donated to Yankee Air Museum

On Jan. 13, the Yankee Air Museum at Willow Run Airport welcomed a United States Navy Blue Angel F/A-18C Hornet as the latest addition to its extensive historic aircraft collection.

This particular jet was the lead aircraft for the Blue Angels in a performance at the 2017 Thunder Over Michigan Air Show.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have retired all of their F/A 18Cs and are now flying F/A-18E Super Hornets. Yankee Air Museum is the last museum to receive a Blue Angel Legacy Hornet and it will be on static display indefinitely. Two large semi-tractor-trailers transported the dismantled aircraft from Pensacola, FL, and, no doubt, provided a rare sight for many motorists. The aircraft was planned to be re-assembled and on display by last week end.

The Yankee Air Museum is open during the winter on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Yankee Air Museum is located at 47884 D Street, Belleville 48111 on the grounds of historic Willow Run Airport.

Established in 1981, the Yankee Air Museum is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization. The Yankee Air Museum dedicates itself to educating individuals through the history of American aeronautics, aerospace industry and its associated technologies while inspiring generations through personal experiences to instill pride in our national accomplishments.

Visit www.yankeeairmuseum.org to discover more or call (734) 483-4030.