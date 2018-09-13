Bishop Battersby confirms Father John as permanent pastor

By Carol Ann Pesta, Parishoner

St. Anthony Catholic Church

Father John Kiselica was assigned to St. Anthony Parish in Belleville one year ago as a pastoral administrator.

On Sunday, Bishop Battersby officially confirmed Father John as a pastor. The bishop blessed St. Anthony’s new altar and then at a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. gave us a permanent pastor.

Throughout this past year, because of Father John’s presence, our church has grown. He has participated in many of Belleville’s activities and enjoys greeting the Belleville High School students as they walk by on their way to school.

Because of the aforementioned, our motto reiterates, “All are welcome.”