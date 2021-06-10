BHS Women’s Soccer team wins Division 1 District Championship

The Belleville High School Women’s Soccer team won the Division 1 District Championship on Saturday after going into double overtime to beat Woodhaven. Semi-Regional game is June 8 and Regional is June 10.

Coaches of the team are Cris Brunett, Joe Zarka, Brian Rupnow, Bill Cline, and Dan Cline. Team members are Jackie Torres, Amy Empson, Chelsea Powell, Alivia Johnston, Jessica Ley, Ryane Ward, Alaya Mack, Aaliyah Wilkerson, Emily Wisniewski, Derricka McCarter, Gabby Revels, Mackenzie Bailey, Rachel Riley, Molly Cote, Olivia McCluskey, Olivia Newman, Ellysa Mann, Laura Montgomery, Alli Osborne, Riley Batchelder, Breanna McCluskey, Emily Michelin, Vanessa Slone, and Megan Mihaly.