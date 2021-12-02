BHS Tigers win first-ever state title

Expect to see the Belleville Tiger football team members walking in this Saturday’s Winterfest parade alongside one of the largest high school marching bands in the state.

While the band’s shiny instruments shimmer in the evening twilight, the Tigers and head coach Jermain Crowell will be carrying the Division 1 State Championship trophy that will outshine any tuba, saxophone, or trumpet.

After four trips to the semi-finals, the Tigers set their GPS for Downtown Detroit and claimed the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s ultimate prize last Saturday afternoon, in convincing fashion, a 55-33 victory over Rochester Adams at Ford Field.

The Tigers went up against the unbeaten Highlanders but came to play and unleashed its potent offense like they’ve done so often to nearly all of their opponents during the regular season. This time it was all business.

Despite trailing 14-7 after the opening quarter, Belleville added 14 points in both the second and third quarters and pulled away with 20 more points in the fourth to seal the crown. The Tigers finished the year at 13-1. Belleville freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood threw five touchdown passes, three of them to Jeremiah Caldwell, to cap off a 12-for-21 passing performance, good for 284 yards on the day. Underwood also led the rushers with crafty option plays and quarterback keepers, gathering 62 yards.