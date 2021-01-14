BHS Tigers roll past Cass Tech, advance to State semi-finals

By Bob Mytych

Independent Sports Writer

The Belleville High School Tiger football team cashed in two of three interceptions for touchdowns en route to a 43-16 victory over Cass Tech on Saturday at BHS.

The victory gave the Tigers (10-0) the Division 1 Regional Championship title with the next step toward a state title set for Jan. 16 against West Bloomfield (9-1), also at BHS.

The game will be televised as Game of the Week on Fox Sports Detroit and the Fox Sports Go app, beginning at 1 p.m.

The Tigers held a slim 15-10 lead at the half before Belleville’s Cameron Dyson intercepted a pass and ran it back for a 25-yard score to bump the Tiger lead to 22-10. On the next possession, Cass Tech tossed a second interception into the hands of JaShawn Green before Belleville Quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid connected with Tyree Lockett inside the Red Zone to pad the lead to 29-10 in the third quarter.

Belleville’s Charles Wilson intercepted a pass and returned the ball 90-plus yards for the score to make it 43-10 on the final play of the third quarter. Christian Dhue-Reid completed 13-of-20, good for 199 yards and three touchdowns. The Belleville senior set the Michigan high school record this year with 135 career touchdown passes, with 40 of them coming this season.

The Tigers have had recent success against West Bloomfield in the post season, defeating the Lakers in 2018 and rallying back with a 27-22 victory in 2019 in the state quarters. The winner advances to the finals at Ford Field Jan. 22-23. A win there would give Belleville’s first state football title in school history.