BHS students working to prepare musical: ‘Man of La Mancha’

Belleville High School students are in the final days of rehearsals for this year’s BHS Productions’ spring musical, “Man of La Mancha.”

The show opens at 7 p.m. next Thursday, March 30, at the Belleville High School auditorium, with successive performances at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, and two shows at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

“Man of La Mancha,” written by Mitch Leigh and Dale Wasserman, tells the story of 15th Century Spanish writer Miquel de Cervantes’ mad knight Don Quixote.

Show director Larry Koch said this is one of the greatest literary stories in history, a story that inspires people to see the good in each other.

“I’m truly amazed at how talented the students have been so far in this process and how hard-working they are in preparing such a touching, yet difficult, tale for the stage,” Koch said.

Reserved tickets may be purchased on line at Showtix4u.com or at the door one hour before each performance.