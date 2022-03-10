BHS student with gun arrested

At about 8 a.m. on Monday, March 7, the Belleville High School administration notified Belleville Police School Resource Officer Sgt. Kris Faull that a student was in a restroom and noticed another student in an adjacent stall drop a possible firearm on the floor.

Belleville Police Chief David Robinson said through the efforts of school administrators and the police department, the 15-year-old-student involved was apprehended and a firearm was recovered.

The student was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Youth Home.

Chief Robinson said the results of his interview with the student concluded that the student did not have any issues with other students or faculty at Belleville High School and had no ill-will toward anyone in the school or the City of Belleville.

Chief Robinson said he would like to thank the quick response by school administrators and his officers, for the appropriate response to safely mitigate this situation.

Reportedly, the student was being taken to the office and walked out the front door, but was quickly apprehended by police.

A meeting was called for parents at the high school auditorium on Monday evening where they got to express their thoughts and concerns about a gun in their school. Between 80 and 100 parents attended.

Chief Robinson and Mayor Kerreen Conley attended the meeting and Mayor Conley said the parents were glad to have them there. Chief Robinson said he emphasized to the upset parents that the student did not have any ill-will against anyone in the school.

School Supt. Pete Kudlak said the two-hour meeting went well and according to the applause for some parent statements, the majority of the group wanted metal detectors so the school could be better at prevention. Supt. Kudlak said it seemed they were glad at the way things were handled but wanted better prevention.

BHS Principal Nicole Crockett sent out the initial notice to parents at 11:53 a.m., telling of the incident and announcing the meeting that evening. Then, at 1:53 p.m., she sent out a second message to parents and families that said:

Good afternoon BHS families, we would like to share with you the talking points that we will be discussing this evening (6:30 p.m., Main Auditorium). We will not have a virtual option for this meeting:

• This incident happened at the beginning of the school day; the student in question was not in classes.

• Another student in the restroom near the cafeteria saw what he thought was a gun drop on the floor, and alerted staff.

• Police were called immediately so that we could investigate.

• Student was apprehended by BPD, searched, questioned, and detained; the gun was secured.

• Upon further investigation it was determined that this was a home-based situation, none of our students or staff were a target of any violence.

• This was not a school-based situation.