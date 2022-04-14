BHS Robotics team competes in Woodhaven for last contest this year

The Belleville High School Belle Voxel Bots Team 6615 competed in a FIRST Robotics contest held in Woodhaven last week end with 40 other schools.

After the qualifying rounds, BHS ranked 11th and was drafted by the 7th-ranked team to compete with it for the finals.

Bill Wolters, one of team’s mentors, said the team with BHS in it was knocked out of competition in the second round.

Wolters said for BHS there were six mentors, two teachers, and 12 team members, which included the robotics team, the marketing team, and the strategy team.

He said a banquet is planned for the Robotics Team and Varsity letters have been approved.