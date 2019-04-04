BHS Productions to present ‘Sound of Music’ musical April 11-13

The Belleville High School Productions cast and crew will present Rogers and Hammerstein’s classic, “The Sound of Music,” Thursday, April 11, through Saturday, April 13, at the BHS Auditorium.

Show times on Thursday and Friday are 7 p.m., and on Saturday 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are reserved seating only and can be purchased on line at Showtix4u.com, or one hour before show time at the auditorium box office.

The story takes place in pre-WWII Austria. It is the true story of Maria Rainer, who takes a job as governess to a large family while she decides whether to become a nun. Maria falls in love with the children and their widowed father, Captain von Trapp. He is ordered to accept a commission in the German navy, but he opposes the Nazis. He then must find safe passage for his new wife, and his children out of Austria.

The BHS Productions students have been in rehearsal since the middle of January.

“The calendar says we’ve had plenty of time to put this together, but with 12 days off for bad weather and scheduling conflicts, we’ve had some difficulty gaining any real momentum until just recently,” said Musical Director Larry Koch.

“The actors have had to play a lot of catch up, adding hours to the days and days to the weekends. It’s like cramming an entire semester of algebra into eight weeks, but they’ve done it, and I couldn’t be more proud,” Koch said.

Other students have had their own hills to climb this season, especially those who build the sets and scenery.

Technical Director Yvette Kashmer said, “The techies have worked so hard. These dedicated students come every day and stay long hours after school, and they easily put in 12-hour days each weekend.”

Despite the time constraints experienced so far, Kashmer knows they’ll be ready. “We have to be!” said Kashmer, “These kids really deserve a large audience.”

“The Sound of Music” production is also managed by Assistant Director Anthony Tedaldi, Assistant Director and Choreographer Jessica Carlin, Choral Director Joe Marino, and Orchestra Director Mike Campbell.